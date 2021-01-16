Rahul experiences thrill of jallikattu at Avaniyapuram

Madurai :

Addressing at the venue, Rahul said it’s a lovely experience to witness Tamil culture and history in action. “I have specifically come here because I think Tamil culture, Tamil language and Tamil history is healthier for the future of India and hence respected by everybody in India,” he said.





He appreciated the systematic way in which the jallikattu event was organised and said it conveyed a message to those who think they can run roughshod over the Tamil people and their culture. He said it is his duty to stand by the people of Tamil Nadu and protect their history, culture and language.





Speaking at Madurai airport, Rahul said, any sort of suppression could be the worst thing done for the country. Many cultures and spirit are the essence of the country, but there’s one particular idea and notion in this country. He also thanked the Tamil people citing that he learned a lot from them as they taught him about the past and directed him for a better and prosperous future. The youngsters, who took part in jallikattu, were also thanked.





Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK state youth wing secretary, shared the stage at Avaniyapuram jallikattu venue.





On farm laws, he wondered if the government is suppressing the farmers and helping handful of businessmen, but not the common men. Rahul further added that he’s proud of what farmers are doing and would fully support them and continue to stand with farmers.