Revenue Minister hints at govt employment for best bull tamers

Tamers try their best at Palamedu on Friday

Madurai :

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister said they paid a visit to Madurai for jallikattu with an eye on the upcoming elections.





Palamedu saw eight rounds involving the participation of 677 bulls and 600 tamers till the end and 21 bull tamers were hurt in the sport.





At the end, Karthik of Karupayurani, Madurai, won the first prize (a car) after he managed to tame 18 bulls and to his next, Prabakaran from Pothumbu, got second prize of one sovereign gold coin after taming 17 bulls. As for third spot, Karthik from Mettupatti with 10 bulls being tamed, was offered a coveted trophy and certificate of appreciation, sources said.





Meanwhile, in Avaniyapuram, 58 persons, including bull tamers and spectators were injured. Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju flagged it off in the presence of Madurai Collector T Anbalagan.





A total of 398 tamers made their way to the arena and Thirunavukkarasu of Muthupatti and Vijayan of Avaniyapuram were adjudged the best tamers by the organisers as each of them tamed 26 bulls.





A girl, Logadharshini, who came along with her trained bull all the way from Iravathanallur village to Avaniyapuram gave up the consolation prize offered saying she will accept it only when her bull wins.