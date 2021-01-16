Gurumurthy’s talk on Sasi: Mixed reaction in AIADMK

Chennai :

A day after Gurumurthy emphasised that the need of the hour was the merger of factions, senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar responded sharply asking Gurumurthy not to give suggestions and political advice for the ruling AIADMK. “Gurumurthy thinks that he is a kingmaker and a political Chanakya, but his thoughts and deeds will not materialise in TN. He can try his “Naratha act” elsewhere. Planting the seeds of confusion has been an act of Gurumurthy and no force can try to divide a formidable AIADMK led by CM EPS (Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM OPS (O Panneerselvam),” Jayakumar said.





Participating in the Pongal celebrations in his Royapuram constituency the Minister also told media that he has doubts of whether Gurumurthy is being paid by the AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to facilitate the merger.





According to confidential AIADMK insiders, a few MLAs have already reached out to the Sasikala family members and are in constant touch with the advocates of Sasikala. “It is a fact that the AIADMK MLAs have sent feelers to the Sasikala family and a few of them have also sent Pongal greetings to the Mannargudi group,” an AIADMK MLA told DT Next. “I have got Pongal greetings from my friends in the AIADMK and a few MLAs want the merger to happen. AIADMK leaders, coalition partners and Ministers like Rajendra Bhalaji, OS Manian, RB Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju, Gokula Indira, Karunaas and U Thaniyarasu have a soft corner towards Chinnamma (Sasikala). Soon the merger will happen,” a senior AMMK functionary told this paper.





Only a handful leaders like Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, D Jayakumar and KP Munusamy are against the merger. Chinnamma is expected to be released on January 27 and the factions will soon unite, the AMMK district secretary exuded confidence.