TN records 665 new COVID-19 infections, 4 fatalities

Chennai :

Recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases with 826 people getting discharged, totalling to 8,10,218, a bulletin said.





The number of active cases stood at 6,488. Perambalur, which has been reporting 'zero' fresh cases over the last few days, has become the first district to record 'nil' active cases.





The bulletin said the district had one active case and the individual who was under treatment got discharged on Thursday.





Chennai reported three deaths and Vellore one today. As many as 60,681 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 1,50,68,940 specimens examined.





Of the fresh cases, the State capital logged 195 new infections while the rest was spread across other districts.





Chennai continued to top the list of the cases with 2,28,566 infections of more than 8.28 lakh reported. It also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 4,057 of the total death toll.





As many as 19 districts added new cases in single digits, while 35 districts reported 'nil' deaths in the last 24 hours.