Jallikattu begins at Madurai's Avaniyapuram

Traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' on Thursday began at Avaniyapuram in Madurai with certain restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: #Jallikattu begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai.— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021
Over 200 bulls are participating in the competition. In the wake of #COVID19, State govt directed that number of players shouldn't be over 150 at an event. Number of spectators not more than 50% of the gathering. pic.twitter.com/VdVCLgPIon
Tamil Nadu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Madurai. He will visit Avaniyapuram shortly, where #Jallikattu event began today. pic.twitter.com/aWCX78GTlR— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021
