Jallikattu begins at Madurai's Avaniyapuram

Chennai :

Over 200 bulls are participating in the competition.





People in the crowd were seen wearing face masks in the view of COVID-19.





Tamil Nadu government had granted permission to hold traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu with certain restrictions.





As per the directive, the number of players cannot be more than 150 at an event and COVID-19 negative certificates have been made mandatory for players.





The number of spectators has also been restricted to 50 per cent of the gathering.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Avaniyapuram to witness the jallikattu event.





