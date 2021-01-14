TN records 673 new cases and 6 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai added 192 cases on Wednesday, followed by Coimbatore with 71 fresh cases, Chengalpattu 51, Tiruvallur 32 and Salem 30.





The State notified six more deaths on Wednesday, three each in government and private hospitals. Including these, the toll due to the pandemic has gone up to 12,242.





The Health Department bulletin added that 821 persons were discharged after treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries in the State to 8,09,392. Now, there are 6,653 active cases, including 2,042 in Chennai.





In the last 24 hours, 62,683 samples were tested at 249 government and private testing facilities across the State. This brings the total number of samples tested so far to 1,50,08,259.