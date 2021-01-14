Covishield vaccine: 2 doses must, says Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the Minister advised the people to follow the guidelines properly and do not trust fake news on social media, about the vaccine/s.





Vijayabaskar said, out of the total 5.36 lakh indigenous Covishield vaccines received by Tamil Nadu, a volume of 68,800 shots have been received at the Tiruchy Regional Vaccine Store. From here, all nine districts in the region would get their quota to be used from January 16 after the official launch. Among the total stocks, Tiruchy district has been allotted 17,100 vials, Pudukkottai 3,800, Aranthangi 3,100, Ariyalur 3,300, Perambalur 5,100, Karur 7,800, Thanjavur 15,500, Tiruvarur 6,700 and Nagapattinam 6,400.





Informing that the administering of two doses of vaccine at specific intervals would only work out well on a person, the Health Minister said that both the doses are a must for immunity. “The second dose should be administered 28 days after the first dose and it would take 14 days after the second to improve the immune system,” he explained.





He said, the ICMR, which has approved the vaccine, has issued guidelines to be followed while administering it.





“But in a section of the social media wrong information was being spread about the vaccines. There is no chance for any side effects as it has been proved from time to time with a series of analyses. “Those who continue to spread such misinformation will be punished,” warned the Minister.