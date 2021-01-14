Excavation at 3 more sites in TN cleared by Centre

Chennai :

“Excavations in seven historical sites will bring out a better picture of the ancient Tamil civilization. Unlike the past, the interest on knowing history and ancient Tamil culture had grown in Tamil Nadu and the excavations will be helpful in bringing out a better picture,” said a press note from State Archaeology Department.





The state government, in 2020, carried out excavation in Keezhadi and its surrounding villages in Sivaganga district, Adichanallur and Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district and Kodumanal in Erode district. The state allotted Rs 2 crore to carry out excavation in all the four places.





However, the state government, in July last year, had sent proposal to Centre seeking permission to carry out excavation in three additional places such Korkai in Thoothukudi, Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri and Gangaikondacholapuram, Maligaimedu in Ariyalur district.





Based on the proposal, the Central Advisory Board for Archaeology (CABA) approved excavation in all the seven places. CABA has also approved onsite study of historical sites in two clusters in the state.





The first excavation will be in the northern districts of Vellore-Tiruvannamalai-Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri-Salem to have a better knowledge of the history of stone age of Tamil Nadu. The second cluster will be in Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli districts to study the Tamirabarani river civilization.





Officials said that the State Archaeological Department will undertake survey in all the seven sites. Once the funds are allotted, proper excavation will commence, added officials.