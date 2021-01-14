Governor, leaders extend Pongal wishes to people

Chennai :

Conveying his warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the joyous and auspicious occasion of Pongal and Sankaranthi, the Governor called upon to “resolve to return to our roots and protect our glorious culture, traditions, customs, arts and festivals.”





“We should all take pride in our tradition and culture and keep the banner of the Tamil way of life flying high for all times to come,” he said in a Raj Bhavan statement.





This harvest festival brings joy and prosperity in abundance to our families. “On this day, we rejoice with nature and thank the Sun God for the bountiful prosperity showered on us. May this festival fill everyone’s lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health,” Purohit added.





In his message, Palaniswami said, “let farming prosper and farmers be happy this Pongal festival. Let love and peace prevail in everyone’s life.”





He recalled the welfare schemes being implemented for farmers, including collective farming scheme, successful functioning of ‘Uzhavan’ mobile app, provision of certified seeds to farmers and several other initiatives for increasing agricultural productivity.





The government has always been in the forefront when it came to safeguarding the interest of farmers and taking steps to mitigate their conditions during natural calamities, the Chief Minister said.





The ruling AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami in a separate party statement, greeted the people on the eve of Pongal.





DMK president Stalin extended both Pongal and Tamil New year greetings. In his greetings, Stalin said there will be a “new democratic dawn” this year after the Assembly polls.





MDMK founder Vaiko, state presidents of Congress and BJP, KS Alagiri and L Murugan, respectively and several other leaders too greeted the people on the occasion.