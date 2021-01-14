Ramadoss justifies demand for Vanniyar quota

Chennai :

“There is no restriction in Indian Constitution to provide reservation based on castes. In Tamil Nadu too, Arunthathiyar, a single community, has been given 3 per cent internal reservation only based on caste,” said Ramadoss, in a series of tweets.





The PMK is desperately demanding 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community and staged protests for their demands. Meanwhile, DMK’s mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ criticised the reservation demands of PMK.





Ramadoss replied that people who criticise do not have proper understanding about internal reservation and it is his duty to clarify.





In Kerala, 40 per cent reservation is given for 77 backward communities by providing reservation for individual castes and similarly in Tamil Nadu, reservation should be given for individual castes.





“In reservation, competition should be between communities at the same level, but in Tamil Nadu there are only two divisions Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes due to which communities at different social strata are made to compete with each other,” he said.