Gokula Indira’s support to Sasi irks AIADMK leaders

Former minister Gokula Indira, who condemned DMK leader Udhayanidhi for his alleged derogatory speech on Sasikala said that the leader lived a life of penance along with Amma (Jayalalithaa). At the end of the day a derogatory speech against a woman cannot be tolerated, she told reporters during a demonstration. Though the voice in support of Sasikala is nothing new to the AIADMK, the encomiums to Sasikala by a woman AIADMK leader has triggered fresh speculation among political circles. The comment by Indira comes within a week contradicting with the views of party deputy coordinator KP Munusamy. Munusamy has said that Sasikala’s release will not have any impact on AIADMK. Responding to the issue, former MP Arunmozhi Devan said that the former minister Gokula Indira could have avoided commenting on Sasikala.