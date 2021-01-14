Stalin promises to waive farm, jewel loans upto five sovereigns

Chennai :

Speaking during the party’s ‘Samathuva Pongal’ celebration at Natham panchayat in Tiruvallur on Wednesday morning, Stalin referred to the cooperative farm loan waiver to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore in the previous DMK regime and said, “We will return to power in four months. I would like to affirm that the DMK regime would issue orders to waive the loans of farmers, like Kalaignar did.”





Recalling the promises his party led alliance had made during last year’s Lok Sabha elections, especially one regarding the difficulties faced by poor and middle class people in repaying the debt cum interest for jewel loans they had availed to overcome poverty, Stalin said, “We had promised to waive farm loans and jewel loans upto five sovereigns. Now, we are promising. We will win the election and return to power. We will find a solution to the five sovereign jewel problem, just like the way we would waive farm loans.”





Stalin, who welcomed the Supreme Court order, staying the implementation of the farm laws, ‘corrected’ his stand and said, “We are not satisfied with the court order. Farmers have declared that they would protest till the laws are repealed. We support (the stand). Welcome it. We will stand with you (farmers) till the end.”





Criticising the constitution of the SC appointed members, Stalin said the persons who are amicable to them have been appointed members of the committee. “Therefore, we will not get justice. Not only we, even the protesting farmers feel so,” the DMK chief added, appealing to party workers and people to vote for DMK to end the troubles of farmers.