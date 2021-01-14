MNM’s industrial policy talks of boosting innovation

Coimbatore :

Some of the major highlights of the agenda for the industrial sector include creation of ministry of possibilities, incentivizing industries to set up in backward areas, holding of quarterly summit of government-industry-academia-civil society as the think-tank headed by the Chief Minister.





The MNM has assured to set up a ‘Ministry of Possibilities’ to cater to science and technology, start-ups and innovation and to give a fillip to industrial revolution 4.0.





Towards an industry integrated approach, the party claimed to establish a government-industry-academia-civil society quarterly summit to act as a ‘Think Tank’ headed by the Chief Minister. “To reverse urban migration, the MNM would incentivise big industries to set up their back offices in less developed regions leading to creation of job opportunities there. Also, under proposal is the setting up of skill development super parks under public-private partnership in every district,” Kamal said to the media.





Other highlights of the agenda are encouraging micro, medium and small enterprises, organising the unorganised labour by bringing them under compulsory and comprehensive insurance, pension plans, job safety and job security and introduction of a new timeline-based business facilitation model that will ensure strict compliance, from proposal to approval.





On the Pollachi sex scandal, Kamal said that justice delayed is justice denied and refuted charges that opposition parties were politicizing this issue. Exuding confidence of winning the polls, Kamal also said that MNM will field ‘qualified’ candidates.