Tamil Nadu Election Result: MK Stalin wins in Kolathur with 70,000 vote difference

With his DMK coasting towards victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls on its own as it leads in 119 seats and allies further beef up the tally, the Dravidian party is all set to form government in the state of Tamil Nadu after a decade.





DMK chief MK Stalin shared an emotional note on his official Twitter page, thanking his supporters and alliance partners for the massive win seen by the party on Sunday.

"The Party has been chosen to rule for the sixth time by the people of Tamil Nadu and I whole-heartedly thank them,” read the note, adding, "This victory is recognition of my 50 years of hard work, after so many trials, insults and slanders.”

DMK leader MK Stalin is declared the winner of the Kolathur constituency by 70,000 vote difference.