DMK's EV Velu claims massive victory in Tiruvannamalai with a margin of 94, 673 votes

He received 1,37,876 votes compared to his BJP rival S Thanigaivel, who was able to garner only 43,203 votes.

File photo: DMK's EV Velu
Chennai:
In a first in Tamil Nadu history, EV Velu from DMK won by the largest margin in the Tiruvannamalai constituency with 94,673 votes on Sunday.

He received 1,37,876 votes compared to his BJP rival S Thanigaivel, who was able to garner only 43,203 votes. The victory margin of 94, 673 is said to be the highest in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile DMK's PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, son of the late PTR Palanivel Rajan, also claimed victory against AIADMK's Jothi Muthu Ramalingam with a margin of 33,394 votes.

