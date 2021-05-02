Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Vanathi Srinivasan defeats Kamal Haasan by 1,500 votes in South Coimbatore

Chennai :

BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan has won in the Coimbatore (South) constituency defeating MNM party founder and actor Kamal Haasan. Vanathi was leading over Haasan by 1,500 votes. Indian National Congress’ Mayura S Jayakumar was at the third spot in the race.





After her victory, Vanathi took to Twitter to thank the members of the constituency for their support. “We have won! Thank you Kovai South for your support & blessings. I bow down to my voters, to my leaders, PM @narendramodi ji, HM @AmitShah ji, Nat’l President @JPNadda ji, GS(O) @blsanthosh ji & all @BJP4TamilNadu karyakarta for their hard work & dedication (sic)," she wrote.