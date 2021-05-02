Khushbu Sundar gets defeated by DMK's Ezhilan from Thousand Lights constituency

Chennai :

DMK's Ezhilan N has won the Thousand Lights seat in Tamil Nadu by 17,522 votes, defeating actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar. Thousand Lights is an Assembly constituency in the Chennai district, in the North region of Tamil Nadu.





DMK is coasting towards victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls on its own as it leads in 119 seats and allies further beef up the tally. The party President M.K. Stalin on Sunday said "a new chapter is set to begin in the organisation's history".



