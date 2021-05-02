Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Neck-and-neck fight between MNM’s Kamal Haasan and BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan

Chennai :

Veteran movie actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has started to trail yet again in Coimbatore South after taking a upper hand for a brief time. After the vote counting entered the final rounds in the constituency, there was a change from the early trends that showed Haasan in the leading.





By around 6 pm, BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan overtook him by a little more than 1,000 votes. Later, Kamal Haasan took over by 1000 votes, which was again beaten by Vanathi.





The Kamal Haasan-led MNM contested 142 seats of the state's 234, with other parties like IJK fighting for 40 seats, actor Sarathkumar’s AISMK contesting 33 seats, TMJK for nine seats and Janata Dal-Secular for three seats.