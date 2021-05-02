Sun, May 02, 2021

Udhayanidhi Stalin celebrates poll victory by ‘gifting’ AIIMS brick to MK Stalin

Published: May 02,202106:34 PM by Online Desk

DMK is set to come back to power with strong numbers helmed by MK Stalin.

Image Courtesy: Twitter - @Udhaystalin
Chennai:

As debutant Udhayanidhi Stalin has swept his constituency Chepauk by a difference of 69,000 votes, the Dravidian scion celebrated the individual and party's stellar performance by gifting the infamous 'AIIMS brick' to his father and DMK leader MK Stalin.

While campaigning, Udhayanidhi had mocked the AIADMK government for its tediousness in constructing AIIMS hospital in Madurai, which he says hasn't progressed beyond a single brick.

