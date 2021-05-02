Udhayanidhi Stalin celebrates poll victory by ‘gifting’ AIIMS brick to MK Stalin

Chennai :





As debutant Udhayanidhi Stalin has swept his constituency Chepauk by a difference of 69,000 votes, the Dravidian scion celebrated the individual and party's stellar performance by gifting the infamous 'AIIMS brick' to his father and DMK leader MK Stalin.





While campaigning, Udhayanidhi had mocked the AIADMK government for its tediousness in constructing AIIMS hospital in Madurai, which he says hasn't progressed beyond a single brick.





DMK is set to come back to power in Tamil Nadu with strong numbers helmed by MK Stalin.