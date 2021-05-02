Maiden candidate Vijay Vasanth takes a massive lead against veteran BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan

Chennai :

In a surprising turn of events, maiden politician and Congress candidate for the Kanyakumari bypoll Vijay Vasanth is leading against the senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan by a margin of 1,11,491 votes.





The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Congress veteran H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.









Vasantha Kumar's son Vijayakumar, alias Vijay Vasanth, is pitted against Pon Radhakrishnan who had earlier won from this constituency in 2014.









According to Election Commission figures late afternoon, Vijay Vasanth has bagged 53.64 per cent of the votes while Radhakrishnan bagged 38.61 per cent.





Of the 7,31,148 total votes polled on April 6, Vasanth has secured 3,92,202 while Radhakrishnan has secured 2,82,278. The remaining votes were shared by the other 10 contestants, said the Election Commission.





(with inputs from PTI)