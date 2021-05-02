Sun, May 02, 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly: DMK's Anitha Radhakrishnan declared winner from Thiruchendur

Published: May 02,202106:21 PM by Online Desk

Mail

The current sitting MLA from the constituency won the polls with a huge margin to retain his seat on Sunday.

File photo: DMK candidate Anitha R Radhakrishnan
Chennai:
DMK candidate Anitha R Radhakrishnan was declared the winner from the Thiruchendur constituency today, with a lead of around 23,000 votes over AIADMK’s Radhakrishnan M.

As the DMK camp sweeps the victory across many constituencies in the State, well-wishes have also been pouring in from national leaders on the party's win after 10 years.

