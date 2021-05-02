Rahul Gandhi congratulates MK Stalin on his victory, says Tamil Nadu has voted for change

Chennai :

“Congratulations to Shri MK Stalin for the victory. People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction. Best wishes,” said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.





As the DMK approaches a victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls with 119 seats, party President MK Stalin issued a statement on Sunday which read, "A new chapter is set to begin in the organisation's history.”





He also urged the party's counting agents at counting centres to be alert and not to come out till the counting ends, and to inform the headquarters if there is an inordinate delay in the issuance of the certificate of victory to the candidates.