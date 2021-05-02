MK Stalin-led DMK to form government in Tamil Nadu after a decade

Chennai :

With his DMK coasting towards victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls on its own as it leads in 119 seats and allies further beef up the tally, the Dravidian party is all set to form government in the state of Tamil Nadu after a decade.

As per the Election Commission, the DMK is leading in 119 seats on its own.

If the trend continues till the end, then it will have the majority on its own to form the next government.

To get a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party should win 118 seats.