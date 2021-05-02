EC suspends Teynampet Inspector of Police for allowing party cadres to flout Covid norms

Chennai :

Party members had violated Covid-19 protocols on main roads and beside party headquarters to celebrate in large numbers without following masking protocols and flouting social distancing norms. Party members were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing in groups, and wearing their masks around their necks outside party headquarters.





This comes on top of flouting the complete lockdown regulations announced by the Tamil Nadu Government.









Meanwhile, the party chief MK Stalin, in his official Twitter handle has requested the cadre not to gather around for victory celebrations considering the Covid protocols in place. He also requested the party observers to stay in the counting centres until the counting process is complete. He also requested the observers to contact the EC in case of any delay in the issuance of the Victory certificates.









“Stalin will emerge as CM for sure. It’s decided. Our leader and party has the responsibility to fight Corona from tomorrow. So, please disperse from Anna Arivalayam. Don’t gather on streets and celebrate. Please celebrate at home,” DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi tells cadre at party HQ.