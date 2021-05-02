WATCH: DMK cadre mock BJP by playing, bursting crackers on lotus

Chennai :

The DMK-led alliance has established a good lead in Tamil Nadu with the front leading in 116 seats, followed by the AIADMK-led front with 83 seats. Almost all the exit polls had predicted a major victory for the DMK-led front and true to the expectations of the poll pundits the front is leading comfortably after the second round of counting was completed.





While the DMK combine was ahead in 30 segments, the AIADMK was leading in at least 18 constituencies. Indications showed that the DMK was ahead in constituencies including Kurinjipadi, Neyveli, Virudhachalam. With this, the party cadre of DMK has began an early celebration.





Watch here, the celebration of DMK cadre as they mock BJP by playing with a lotus flower: