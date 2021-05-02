DMK alliance maintains lead in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Almost all the exit polls had predicted a major victory for the DMK-led front and true to the expectations of the poll pundits the front is leading comfortably after the second round of counting was completed.

DMK leader Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said, "The DMK as expected is leading and we are forming the government. However, I appeal to all party cadres and workers not to indulge in any celebrations as told by our party leader Thiru M.K. Stalin."

This is the first Assembly elections after the demise of two stalwarts of Tamil Nadu politics, former Chief ministers, M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa.

The DMK has been out of power for the past ten years and a comeback is expected by the party and the initial leads showed that the expectations of the DMK might be coming true.