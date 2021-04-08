Activists plea election officer over poor facilities at booths

Chennai :

Swaminathan Rajagopal working with a private company in Chennai said that he was not able to climb the steep booths at the Thousand lights constituency in Chennai.





Rajagopal while speaking to IANS said, "There were tall claims that we would be provided all the basic facilities at the polling booths but the reality was in stark contrast to what they said. I found it very difficult to climb the steep steps to reach the polling booth to exercise my franchise but a few party activists who stood there helped me."





This has been the situation across Tamil Nadu with proper facilities, including ramp facilities being provided in only a few booths. While there was utmost precaution regarding adhering to Covid protocol, the Election commission seems to have failed to provide proper facilities to the differently abled.





Alliance for the rights of differently abled, an NGO in Chennai has already petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu over the matter.





Rajesh Ramakrishnan, an activist told IANS, "The lack of facilities at the polling booths of Tamil Nadu gives one a feel that the differently abled are totally ignored by the election officials when it comes to giving the facilities are concerned. Even blind voters were not provided proper assistance in several booths."





The differently abled people expect the Election Commission officials to bring in a proper solution to the woes being faced by them, argued the activists.