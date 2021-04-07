COVID patients vote amid minor confusion post 6pm

Despite the Greater Chennai Corporation and District Election Office making adequate COVID-safety arrangements at the polling booths for virus-infected people to vote, there was confusion galore at the booths as officials were unaware of norms to allow normal voters after 6 pm.
Chennai: At several booths, officials refused the general public entry after 6 pm. This, despite the District Election Office having instructed the officials to allow voters after 6 pm also. “In one of the booths in Chepauk - Triplicane constituency, voters, who came after 6 pm were sent back. The officials issued tokens to the persons who entered the polling stations before 6 pm,” a voter said. The confusion forced G Prakash, Corporation Commissioner, and the election office to issue a clarification to the returning officers to allow the public without COVID entry as well. According to the officials, only around 20 COVID positive voters expressed interest to cast their votes in the city. However, a few did not eventually turn up. COVID-19 patients, including DMK MP Kanimozhi, were brought to the polling booths after 6 pm by ambulances and they were clad in PPE kits. All the police personnel and polling personnel were given the PPE kits and they continued the election process in PPEs.
