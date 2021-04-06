WATCH: Argument breaks out after voter faces technical glitch in an EVM in Vyasarpadi

Chennai :

In a bizarre incident, a voter in Vyasarpadi complained to the electoral officer when the machine did not respond after she pushed the button for the party she wanted to vote.





Later, when the officer intervened, he pushed a different party’s button and the EVM responded. However, the officer claimed that her vote has been cast when the officer tried to check the condition of the machine. She was then asked to leave





This led to an argument between the party members of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and the police and the election officials.





Watch the video here: