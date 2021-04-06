WATCH: Argument breaks out after voter faces technical glitch in an EVM in Vyasarpadi

When a voter tried to push the button of the party of her choice, the machine allegedly failed to respond.
In a bizarre incident, a voter in Vyasarpadi complained to the electoral officer when the machine did not respond after she pushed the button for the party she wanted to vote.
Later, when the officer intervened, he pushed a different party’s button and the EVM responded. However, the officer claimed that her vote has been cast when the officer tried to check the condition of the machine. She was then asked to leave
This led to an argument between the party members of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and the police and the election officials.
Voter claims that when she pressed the button for the party she wanted to vote for, the machine didn't respond, so she informed the booth officer. The officer came, pressed a different button&said that the machine is working&that her vote has been cast.She was then asked to leave https://t.co/zOQxRPX2c1pic.twitter.com/U246pTycg6— DT Next (@dt_next) April 6, 2021
