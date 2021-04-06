Tamil Nadu registers 39.61pc voter turnout by 1 pm

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu continues to register an impressive 13 percentage hike in poll percentage for every two hours as by 1 pm the voting percentage rose to 39.61 percentage from 26.29 percentage.





Virudhunagar district registered the highest poll percentage of 41.79 followed by Villupuram district with 41.68 percentage and Kancheepuram with 41.51 percentage.





Tirunelveli continues to be the lowest polled district with 32.29 percentage. Chengalpet district with 35.43 percentage and Nagapattinam district with 36.56 percentage continues to be the second and third lowest districts.





The poll percentage in the Chennai district continues to linger on the lower side with 37.16 percentage.





Addressing the media, Sahoo refuted the claims that there was violence in Thondamuthur constituency. "There was no large scale complaint on violence in any constituency. We have sought report from concerned officials on Thondamuthur incident but that is also not a large scale incident", said Sahoo.





When asked about the death of officials in polling stations, Sahoo replied that he has no idea about such deaths.





When asked about candidates using symbols and party towels in polling booths, Sahoo replied that only campaigning is banned inside polling booths.