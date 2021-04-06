Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Top leaders cast votes as state witnesses brisk polling

Chennai :

DMK President M K Stalin along with his wife Durga Stalin, son Udhayanidhi and daughter-in-law Krithika casted his vote at SIET college in Mylapore constituency where party district in charge Mylai Velu is the DMK candidate.





After casting his vote, MK Stalin met the press where a took a dig at the ruling party. He said, “My family and I have carried out our democratic duty. People are voting enthusiastically across the state. This shows their feelings against the ruling party. I am sure the outcome would be decisive on May 2.”





Asked about the AIADMK petition to ECI to countermand election in six constituencies, including his Kolathur seat, Stalin said that it demonstrated the fear of defeat amid AIADMK, but the ECI did not oblige them.





Telengana Governor and former BJP state President Tamilisai Soundararajan along with her husband casted her vote in a private school in Virugambakkam.





BJP state president L Murugan casted his vote in J J Stadium in Kilpauk while DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant casted her vote in a private school in Virugambakkam. Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan along with his daughter casted his vote at a school in Eldams road.





As far as cine stars are confirmed actors Rajinikanth, Ajith casted vote along with his wife and former actress Shalini. Suriya and Karthi casted their votes in T Nagar. Most leaders casted their votes early in the morning to avoid the scorching Sun.





The voters were provided with sanitisers before voting in all the polling booths.





Meanwhile, due the malfunctioning of EVMs, voting got delayed in Omalur, Tirunelveli and in several booths in Cuddalore district.