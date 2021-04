Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Actors Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya cast votes

Chennai :

As the voting for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on Tuesday, Kollywood actors including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Suriya and Karthi cast their votes in their respective constituencies.





Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan cast his vote in Alwarpet along with his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.





A total of 3998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are contesting in the election.