Arrest of candidate’s brother irks Vellore AIADMK men

Chennai :

Top DMK sources revealed that the party’s general secretary Duraimurugan fulminated against his party men for the deed on the ground and said that he did not want anything untoward to happen thereby leading to cancellation of the polls in the constituency. Having already suffered this ignominy, when the election to the Vellore Lok sabha seat was deferred.





“Already we are facing problems and I do not want any more,” he reportedly told his party men, sources said. He also pulled them up for rushing to officialdom with the information, which had now resulted in the AIADMK’s Ramu fuming as his younger brother Shoban Babu has also been arrested.





Enquiries revealed that it was the presence of numerous two and four-wheelers in front of the hotel adjacent to an engineering college run by Vellore DMK MP DM Kathir Anand, which triggered suspicion in DMK men who alerted the officials. The raid and arrest have also resulted in the Dravidian majors not finding enough trustworthy, non-party men for cash disbursal.





“They understand that their future will be affected if arrested. After this episode no one comes for field work even if we offer Rs 500 to cover a ward – which generally takes three hours. And this has turned out to be a problem for both parties,” said a senior AIADMK functionary who spoke on condition of anonymity.