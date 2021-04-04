PM’s claims of affection towards Tamil is a drama: CPM leader

Thiruchirapalli :

Addressing Pudukkottai in a campaign for the party candidate, the CPM Polit Bureau member G Ramakrishnan said, Modi, who addressed in Tamil Nadu, quoted Thirukkural and stressed that his government has been working for the development of the farming community. “If he is concerned about the farmers, he would not have brought the farm laws, which are against the farmers,” he said.





Referring to the contract agriculture which directs the farmers to have an agreement with the sugarcane factories, Ramakrishnan said, after such agreements were made, the factories had failed to disburse the arrears of Rs 23,000 crore to the farmers. Among which Rs 13,000 crore is pending for the Uttar Pradesh farmers while Rs 3,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. “How does contract agriculture help the farmers?”, asked Ramakrishnan and said that it was just a move to help the corporate firms.





Stating that the Prime Minister has been showing affection to the Tamil language whenever he visits Tamil Nadu, Ramakrishnan termed it as an utter drama. “He has allocated Rs 643 crore for Sanskrit which is not spoken by 99.9 per cent of people while just Rs 29 crore for the Tamil language which is spoken by over 7.5 crore people. Is this the way of protecting the Tamil language? He has been befooling the people of Tamil Nadu”, Ramakrishnan said.