Cash seizure: Cases against 2 relatives of Ambur MLA

Vellore :

Based on a tip-off, flying squad teams went to SN Palayam near Pallikonda, where they spied Violvanathan’s nephew Kishore and a relative, in the process of handing over money and seized the money. A case was registered against Vilvanathan, officials said.





Cash totalling Rs 11.13 lakh was seized from two persons in Vellore town as they failed to provide documentary evidence for ownership of the cash on Saturday. While Rs 7.83 lakh was seized from Baskar, an employee of a private car firm, near the integrated court complex in Sathuvachari, Rs 3.29 lakh was seized from another private firm employee Anburaj near the fort round road for the same reason. The seized cash was handed over to the Vellore constituency returning officer.