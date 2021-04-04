AIADMK, PMK cordial with Centre to protect their assets, says Thiruma

Thiruchirapalli :

Addressing a rally in Ariyalur in favour of the DMK front candidates, Thirumavalavan said, both AIADMK and PMK have been supporting the BJP to safeguard their properties from the I-T raids. But at the same time, the BJP has been coming to Tamil Nadu wearing the AIADMK and PMK masks to make use of the absence of the late leaders- Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa. “When the BJP and AIADMK were spreading lies that VCK will come out of the DMK front without accepting the minimal seats, we aligned with DMK just to prevent the entry of BJP”, he said.





Urging the people to ensure BJP candidates losing their deposits in the State, Thirumavalavan said, “It is BJP contesting in all the segments in the name of AIADMK and PMK and the people should be aware of it,”





Branding the Prime Minister responsible for the killing of 3,000 Muslims through RSS, Thirumavalavan said, it was after this incident, Modi was noticed by the RSS and the BJP and later they made him the Prime Minister, he added.





“He promised the people to bring back the black money and imposed demonetisation but he failed to keep his words’’, he opined.





Stating that the BJP is a communal force, Thirumavalavan said that Modi and the BJP would bury the social justice in the country and they even want to change Tamil Nadu as Dhakshina Pradesh.