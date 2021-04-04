ECI directs outsiders to leave the constituencies by 7pm today

Chennai :

Chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that the vehicle permits given for candidates and star campaigners would be valid only till Sunday.





Poll regulations would come into operation from 7 pm on April 4. As per the provisions under 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, no one shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with an election during the restricted time. No one shall display to the public any election matter using TV, radio, social media, SMS and the internet.





All political functionaries, party workers, who were brought from other areas, should leave the constituency immediately after the end of campaign time on Sunday. Marriage halls, community halls, lodges, the guest house would be checked to find out whether outsiders have been accommodated on their premises.





No one shall propagate any election message through a musical concert or any theatrical performance. Any violation of this and above two provisions is punishable with imprisonment for 2 years or fine or both, concerning Section 126 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the CEO said.





On the day of the poll, a candidate is entitled to one vehicle for his use in respect of the entire constituency. Besides, one vehicle for use of his election agent in the parliamentary constituency will be allowed. No candidate shall be allowed to hire or procure or use a vehicle by a candidate or his agent for transporting the voters to polling stations. The above practice is an offence punishable under Section 133 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.