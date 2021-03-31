Opt for AIADMK to ensure welfare of farmers: Vasan

Thiruchirapalli :

Campaigning for AIADMK front candidates in Thanjavur, Vasan said, since the state has a farmer himself as the Chief Minister, the state has witnessed a series of farmer-friendly schemes. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami was the brain behind the kudimaramathu scheme through which the farmers received adequate water for their agricultural activities.





He said that the Chief Minister would certainly materialise the Godavari-Cauvery link project, the dream project of the late CM Kamarajar and this would ensure water for Delta farmers for all seasons.





Meanwhile, the TMC president said, the AIADMK government is also keen on supporting and uplifting the women. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIADMK government was distributing Rs 1,000 per family, but the DMK went to the court and attempted to prevent this,” recalled Vasan.





He further said that the DMK goes on promising even when they are not in power. “They even came out with the promise of loan waiver during Lok Sabha elections. But, even after a great win, no such waiver of loans had been made. So, the people should be alert and avoid DMK for their false promises,” he said.





Meanwhile, Vasan added that the TMC would voice for the withdrawal of cases against the minorities who protested against CAA.