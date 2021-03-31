Poor infra, major concern for Arakkonam electors

Vellore :

Located 70 kilometres away from the city, most of the people work in Chennai. “Even as the town has a government hospital, it remains in the same condition as it was thirty years ago,” said Gunasekaran, a resident. “We can rely on the Arakkonam government hospital only for first aid, as for serious cases, hospital staff themselves would go to Chennai as there are no specialists here,” he added.





Arakkonam has not witnessed any industrial development. “Though an international car company and a major tyre producer sought out lands for their projects, they were suddenly shifted elsewhere,” said KM Janarthanan, a businessman.





“The traffic police station was opened a few years ago, but it lacks staff and traffic signals do not work properly. Privately sponsored traffic police booths have rusted due to lack of use and companies were unwilling to sponsor them again,” sources revealed.





S Ravi said, “We feel that once the Chennai – Kanniyakumari road project, which passes through this area, becomes operational then we might attract industries.” Land acquisition for the project is currently underway, which is expected to become operational in about two years.





Residents said that Ravi winning was a foregone conclusion, mainly because the seat was allocated to DMK’s alliance partner the VCK, whose candidate J Gouthama Sanna is from Chennai.





Since 1952 the Arakkonam seat was won by DMK 7 times, AIADMK 5 times, twice by Congress and once by an independent.





Even when the trifurcation of Vellore district was discussed, residents of Arakkonam wanted their town to be made district headquarters in a bid to get long overdue non-Chennai dependent facilities. Now, they hope that Ravi winning will be a move to that end.