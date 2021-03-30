Huge wave in favour of NDA in four states and UT: Modi

Chennai :

The PM announced this on Tuesday while addressing a massive gathering at Puducherry.

Modi said, "I went to Assam and West Bengal a few times, was in Kerala and Tamil Nadu today and am now addressing you at Puducherry. I find a huge wave in favour of the National Democratic Alliance in the four states and the Union territory."

The Prime minister said, "The Puducherry elections are unique, do you know why? The sitting Chief minister is denied a ticket even after so many years of loyalty, lifting the slippers of his leader, wrong translation to impress his leader. Still no ticket. This shows how much of a disaster his government would be."

Modi also said that in the long list of non-performing Congress governments in the country, the previous Puducherry government has a special place. "The Delhi high command government of Puducherry failed people on all fronts, whether it is in filling of medical seats, welfare of SC- ST or education, the government has failed on all fronts."

The BJP is contesting the Puducherry UT elections in alliance with the All India NR Congress and the AIADMK. The AINRC is contesting on 16 seats, the BJP on 9 seats and the AIADMK on 5 seats in Puducherry.