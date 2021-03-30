Rs 1.26 crore seized from three different places in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

An amount of Rs 1.26 crore was seized from three places in Tamil Nadu on a single day during vehicle raids conducted by the Flying Squad in Kanchipuram district. The officials later handed over the amount to the state treasury.





As the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is all set to be held on April 6, flying squad is conducting vehicle checks and confiscating undocumented cash and gift items. An amount of Rs 7.5 lakh was seized from a vehicle in Ponneri, while Rs 17.5 lakh was seized from a vehicle in Sriperambathur.





During a search conducted in Sriperumbudur’s Navalor area this evening, a vehicle that went to fill up an ATM was searched and Rs 1.1 crore was seized.