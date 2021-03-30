Teachers worry about virus safety while on poll duty

Chennai :

Poll officials also urged the Election Commission to provide postal votes for coronavirus patients to ensure the safety of general electorates besides providing transportation for the poll staff.





Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that the time has been extended to 7 pm to allow patients to vote. They will be given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits before entering the polling booths.





“Even as the voting time has been extended, there is no clarity on when the patients would exercise their franchise. Also, what safety measures have been taken for other poll officials and voters, who will be doing their duties along with them are not clear,” Tamil Nadu Teachers Association President P K Ilamaran asked. Claiming that the electorates will avoid come to polling booths for voting if patients are allowed inside, Ilamaran said “The EC should consider postal votes for patients to ensure others’ safety.”