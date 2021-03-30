ADMK IT Wing, A Raja Speech, Edappadi K Palaniswami

Thiruchirapalli :

Since the segment was created in 1962, DMK has won six times, Congress four times and AIADMK thrice. There are 12 candidates in fray this time, but the actual contest is the direct fight between the two Dravidian majors.





OS Manian (67), a staunch loyalist of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is contesting again this time. Manian was a Rajya Sabha member from 1995 to 2001 and Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014. He contested Assembly election for the first time in 2016 and won with a margin of 22,998 votes against Congress candidate PV Rajendran.





On other side, DMK candidate SK Vedarathinam was elected thrice from Vedaranyam (1996, 2001 and 2006). But when the seat was allotted to alliance partner PMK in 2011, Vedarathinam contested as an independent candidate and secured 42,871 votes, nearly double as that of PMK candidate R Chinnadurai. This splintering helped AIADMK’s NV Kamaraj to win with 53,799 votes.





After being expelled from the party, Vedarathinam joined the BJP and was appointed as one of 11 State secretaries and was then elevated as a National Council member. He contested the 2016 Assembly polls on BJP ticket and secured third place with 37,086 votes, enabling Manian to win. However, last July, he returned to DMK and was rewarded with the ticket.





According to voters here, Manian brought 142 small bridges and 25 big bridges, improved road connectivity and involved himself in desilting waterbodies, all of which have put him in good stead. But the people also recall projects like Kollidam combined drinking water scheme, Pushpavanam drinking water scheme and several road projects that were brought by Vedarathinam when he was the MLA. People hail him as a simple person, which has earned him a good name. Though the primary occupation of the people in Vedaranyam is agriculture, there are several fishing harbours thanks to the vast coastline between east and southern points of the Bay of Bengal. It also stands second in the State for salt production.





Agamudayars and Vanniyars are equally strong numerically, while Dalits, Mutharayar, Vellalar, Muslims and Christians make up for the rest of the population.