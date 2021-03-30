Ruling party IT wing makes full use of Raja’s speech ridiculing CM

Chennai :

Not to be left behind, its ally BJP has put out posters and advertisements that say DMK leaders are known for their misogynist attitude. Joining them, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) questioned Raja and Dindigul Leoni for their comments denigrating women, while AMMK is also raking up Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments against VK Sasikala.





“Edappadi Palaniswami expressed his anguish but did not respond to Raja. He has maintained his class, but the cadre will not spare Raja. Though the police have registered a case against him, we will continue our protests both through demonstrations and also on digital platforms,” AIADMK IT wing secretary Aspire K Swaminathan told DT Next.





“Earlier, Raja was associated with the 2G scam, bringing down the reputation of the DMK. Even now he continues to put his party on the back foot with his speech,” said KRD Ramesh, spokesperson, Tamil Maanila Congress. Not only Raja, DMK’s alliance partners, including VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, are also known for their controversial speeches, Ramesh said, adding that the people would punish them in the upcoming polls.





Meanwhile, the NTK released a video questioning Raja for going overboard and also trolled another DMK speaker, Thamizhan Prasanna, who had recently made derogatory comments against NTK coordinator Seeman.





During the days of party founder CN Annadurai, the DMK had speakers like Navalar VR Nedunchezhiyan and K Anbazhagan who maintained dignity in their speeches at public meetings. But now, the party leaders favoured speeches that are vulgar, the NTK said in the video. It added that better speakers like Tiruchy Siva were not being used for election campaigns as they do not believe in such speeches, the party added.