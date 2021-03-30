Ma Su dares Duraisamy to debate on Guindy property

Chennai :

Responding to the legal notice, Subramaniam on Monday asked the former to “organise a public debate in a prominent venue in Saidapet constituency on or before April 4, 2021, in the presence of voters and media persons.”





Duraisamy had made allegations against Subramaniam in connection with a property in Labour Colony in Guindy. Accusing Duraisamy of operating through one S Parthiban, who had contested as an independent candidate against Subramaniam in 2016 Assembly polls, the DMK MLA cum district secretary said the nomination of the said Parthiban was rejected in this election and he has come out openly with the same old allegation regarding the residential property.





Remarking that Duraisamy was free to level allegations against the property and campaign for the election, the DMK district secretary said he was open to debate the issue with Duraisamy in public.





Subramaniam also asked Duraisamy to decide the date and time for the debate at the earliest.





Though it’s a multi-cornered contest, Subramaniam of DMK and Duraisamy of AIADMK are the main contenders in Saidapet, like in most other constituencies.