Vanathi slams Kamal for ‘thukkada’ politician remark

Coimbatore :

A day after the MNM in a statement referred to her as a ‘thukkada’ politician in response to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s challenge to Kamal for a debate with Vanathi, the national president of BJP’s women’s wing sought a response from Kamal. The party’s statement had also added that Kamal would first debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





According to Vanathi, she had made a lot of contributions to the constituency in the last five years, which could be known by checking her social media account.





“They called me a ‘thukkada’ politician. Is this the respect they give to women? Is this the way they insult a woman born in a simple family who scaled new heights in politics? If this is how they criticise a woman coming to public life, how will they protect women? Will they show any interest in the welfare of women? The MNM and Kamal should respond to this,” the BJP leader said in a video posted on social media.





“I was born in a village, studied in a government school, practiced as a lawyer and have two children and family. I have set them all aside to dedicate time for public service,” she added.





Earlier, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi released the party manifesto for Coimbatore South constituency. Major highlights of the manifesto include free solar stove, establishing an IIM, exclusive job portal and setting up a jewellery tech park.





“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami are like double engines to take the State towards prosperity,” said Ravi. He also questioned DMK president MK Stalin’s double standards in matters concerning religion.