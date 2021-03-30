Collector denies rumours about postponing polling at Tiruchy West

Thiruchirapalli :

The rumours started surfacing after cash of Rs one crore was seized at Pettavaithalai and also at police stations in Tiruchy. However, Collector Dhivyadharshini said there was no truth in the rumours.





Urging the people not to believe in wrong information, she also said such information should not be circulated on social media. Those spreading the rumours would face severe action, she warned. “If there is any information regarding elections, it would be conveyed to the people through the media,” she stressed.





The seizure of Rs one crore and money found in envelopes in police stations have been transferred to the CB-CID, and officials from the wing have commenced investigation, she said. An FIR has been registered on the case where money was seized in Manapparai, and the information has been passed on to the EC which would initiate further action, Dhivyadharshini added.





Meanwhile, the Collector inspected the works related to polling and counting at various centres in the district, and told reporters that the processes would be completed within 24 hours.