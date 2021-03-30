‘AIADMK in hands of betrayers, give clear mandate for AMMK’

Madurai :

Seeking votes for his party candidate at Bodi, Dhinakaran appealed to the people not to vote for the ‘evil force’ and ‘force of betrayal’. Taking a dig at the ruling AIADMK and its arch-rival DMK, he said both the parties were solely relying on money power in the election, but the AMMK relies on people and its allies.





“It was Theni district that gave me a political identity with the blessings of Jayalalithaa. Though Mannarkudi in Thanjavur district is my birthplace, I feel like Theni is my native district,” Dhinakaran said.





Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hastily passed a Bill in the assembly providing 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars. Once the AMMK is voted to power, the government would guarantee equal rights and justice, he said. He also promised to form a welfare board for Kerala bound daily wage earners and cold storage facility for cardamom and vegetables in Bodi.