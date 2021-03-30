Education will be back in State list after polls: Alagiri

Chennai :

Describing the recent announcement of the National Testing Agency, proposing NEET for BSc Nursing admission as BJP’s betrayal of Tamil Nadu, Alagiri wondered how the government school students would face NEET if it’s conducted based on CBSE syllabus.





Suggesting that the standard of education could be improved and government school students equipped adequately to handle NEET only if education was moved to the State list, Alagiri assured that steps would be taken for the same.





Remarking that TN students could be saved from the NEET and National Educational Policy only through regime change in the April 6 Assembly polls, TNCC president, in a statement, said solutions to the education-related problems like NEET could be found only if education was brought to the State list and hence the Congress has also included it in its manifesto.





Accusing the Chief Minister of not questioning NEET-like issues thus far, Alagiri compared the medical admission status of government school students pre and post NEET and said the Central government should not impose things on the state on education-related issues.