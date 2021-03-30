Seeman promises radical changes in education system

Chennai :

“Right from standard one teachers and parents will be asked to find the interests of students and only the subjects that students like will be thought to them. The system will be made friendly to students and they will start liking the education system,” said Seeman, during his campaign in Tiruvottiyur.





Following his campaign in Cuddalore district, Seeman undertook a rigorous campaign at Tiruvottiyur constituency covering Wimco nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Thiruvarangam new town, Sakthipuram, Tiruvottiyur highway, Barath Nagar, Bharathiyar nagar and Tsunami colony.





In the midst of the campaign, he said that both the Dravidian and national parties have regularised corruption and no more DMK is the alternative to AIADMK. He also asked voters of Tiruvottiyur constituency to elect him to make their voices heard in the assembly.